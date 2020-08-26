user's avatar
THE FUTURE OF EDUCATION IS DIGITAL. 


THE PROJECT 
UOL EdTech develops Technological Platforms and Digital Learning Experiences that are transforming the way Education Institutions and Companies use Digital to train students and professionals for the market. UOL EdTech is part of the Grupo UOL, the largest Brazilian company of content, technology, services and digital payment methods. I was responsible for the Art Direction and I created10 illustrations to represent each category of the business.

My role: 3D illustration, Design 
Client: UOL 


©UOL edtech 2020. August 2020. 


Digital Study.




Digital Career.








Digital School.




Digital Workers.








Digital Teacher.





Digital Student.









Science of Learning.





Lifelong Learning.








Digital Class.



Student Success.


Sketches and Ideas.



