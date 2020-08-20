user's avatar
N A T U . R A E XIX
Gustav Willeit
N A T U . R A E    XIX

The sublime according to Immanuel Kant is the sense of awe that man feels when faced with the greatness of nature – when it shows its more peaceful side, but even more so when unleashing its dreadful forces, making each and every one of us feel our smallness, our extreme fragility, our finitude. Yet at the same time, right when becoming aware of that, we intuit the infinite and realize that our soul is capable of far more than our senses can grasp.

Italy, Dolomites - Courmayeur Mont Blanc, Iceland

Gustav Willeit

    Gustav Willeit Corvara in Badia - Corvara, Italy

