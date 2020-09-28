user's avatar
BOOMING
Invade Design
Behance.net


Client/ 

Booming​​​​​​​

Project/ 
Branding and packaging

Brief/ 
Booming is more than just makeup. It is a concept of beauty that goes beyond stereotypes and gender, using color to bring the best out of each one.
Taking inspiration from Los Angeles "the place where dreams come true" and its sunsets, Booming translates all this idea into bright, matte and bright color makeup palettes.

Solution/ 
During the brand strategy phase, we found out that the brand had to be a total experience, looking after every detail from the website to the unboxing. Once we defined the brand's main concept, "a dream come true," it was now time for the identity process. We designed a visual system using foil and glitter finishes to delight the senses beyond visual textures and typography.

Booming is a dream come true made of color, basic shapes, and eye-catching plus fine details.


BOOMING
511
3.6k
31
Published:
user's avatar
Invade Design

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Invade Design Medellín, Colombia

    BOOMING

    511
    3.6k
    31
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Attribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.