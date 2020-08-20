user's avatar
Inditango Brand Identity Relaunch
EIGA Design
Behance.net
Image may contain: screenshot and electric blue
A brand identity for one of Europe’s leading IT management consultancies IT has become the foundation and number accelerator for the success of most businesses. inditango enables organizations to manage IT like a business and is one of Europe’s leading management consultancies for increasing the added value of IT. inditango asked EIGA to help them express the uniqueness of their authentic yet progressive approach through brand strategy, visual identity, and digital communication.
Image may contain: screenshot and electric blue
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: building, human face and person
Image may contain: screenshot, sky and computer
Dot, dot, dash. inditango’s unique brand name is derived from the NATO phonetic alphabet in which the abbreviation for IT would be rendered as “India” and “Tango”. It’s as simple as that! It also seemed logical to use the visual system of Morse code to complete the design—two dots for ‘i’ and a single dash for ‘t’. All visual elements—logo, layout grid, illustrations, and icons are constructed from these basic elements.
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: screenshot, computer and internet
Image may contain: mobile phone
Image may contain: floor, indoor and screenshot
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: suit, person and human face
Image may contain: screenshot and electric blue
Image may contain: screenshot and poster
Image may contain: screenshot
Image may contain: screenshot, lilac and magenta
Inditango Brand Identity Relaunch
97
796
11
Published:
user's avatar
EIGA Design

    Owners

    user's avatar
    EIGA Design Hamburg, Germany

    Inditango Brand Identity Relaunch

    97
    796
    11
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.