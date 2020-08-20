Inditango Brand Identity Relaunch

A brand identity for one of Europe’s leading IT management consultancies IT has become the foundation and number accelerator for the success of most businesses. inditango enables organizations to manage IT like a business and is one of Europe’s leading management consultancies for increasing the added value of IT. inditango asked EIGA to help them express the uniqueness of their authentic yet progressive approach through brand strategy, visual identity, and digital communication.
Dot, dot, dash. inditango’s unique brand name is derived from the NATO phonetic alphabet in which the abbreviation for IT would be rendered as “India” and “Tango”. It’s as simple as that! It also seemed logical to use the visual system of Morse code to complete the design—two dots for ‘i’ and a single dash for ‘t’. All visual elements—logo, layout grid, illustrations, and icons are constructed from these basic elements.