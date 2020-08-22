user's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avatar
Microsoft | The Future Vision of Microsoft 365
Multiple Owners
Our latest collaboration with the amazing team at Microsoft Design celebrates three years of office 365 and looks forward to a bright, intelligent and connected future. It has been incredibly rewarding to contribute to the exciting, ongoing evolution of Microsoft’s visual design systems in motion.




Our approach to UX films is to focus on story and feeling first. This film was designed to project a future vision of Microsoft 365 experiences. The challenge was to balance depictions of user experience flows with abstract and conceptual elements that evoke the values and intentions that underlie the product design.

Here we experience a series of calming, open environments and spaces built to promote productivity through focus, well-being and peace of mind.

Read more here.​​​​​​​




Process 




    Owners

    user's avatar
    Tendril * Toronto, Ontario, Canada
    user's avatar
    Zelig Sound London, United Kingdom
    user's avatar
    Microsoft Design Redmond, WA, USA
    user's avatar
    Philipp Pavlov Moscow, Russian Federation
    user's avatar
    Jose Checa New York, NY, USA
    user's avatar
    Gonzalo Miranda Madrid, Spain
    user's avatar
    Jeff Briant Toronto, Ontario, Canada
    user's avatar
    Joey Recoskie Toronto, Ontario, Canada

