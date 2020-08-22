Microsoft | The Future Vision of Microsoft 365

Our latest collaboration with the amazing team at Microsoft Design celebrates three years of office 365 and looks forward to a bright, intelligent and connected future. It has been incredibly rewarding to contribute to the exciting, ongoing evolution of Microsoft’s visual design systems in motion.
Our approach to UX films is to focus on story and feeling first. This film was designed to project a future vision of Microsoft 365 experiences. The challenge was to balance depictions of user experience flows with abstract and conceptual elements that evoke the values and intentions that underlie the product design.
Here we experience a series of calming, open environments and spaces built to promote productivity through focus, well-being and peace of mind.
Read more here.
Process