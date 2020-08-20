user's avatar
Various Personal Artworks 2, 2020
Dániel Taylor
Behance.net
This is a collection of random personal artworks I did in 2020.  

Some prints are available on my website. 
"Surrender"
"Cast Away"
"Visitor"
“The Goo-Ball Quest”
"Tread Lightly"
"Visions"
"Surrender" - Process
