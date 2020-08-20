Centre for Heritage, Arts and Textile (CHAT)





The Centre for Heritage, Arts and Textile (CHAT) is a cultural arts centre located at The Mills in Tsuen Wan, focused on weaving together contemporary art, design, science, heritage, community and craftsmanship. Through its curated programmes, which include permanent and temporary exhibitions, artist talks and immersive co-learning workshops, CHAT invites visitors to witness the innovative legacy of the Hong Kong textile industry up close.



