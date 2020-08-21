skip
The Coal Mine Series II
Tom Hegen
T H E
COAL MINE
S E R I E S I I
Documenting some of largest coal mines in western and eastern Germany.
Fine Art Prints are available in limited Editions.
© 2020 Tom Hegen
mail@tomhegen.de
The Coal Mine Series II
Published:
August 19th 2020
Tom Hegen
Tom Hegen
Munich, Germany
The Coal Mine Series II
Published:
August 19th 2020
Tools
Adobe Lightroom
Adobe Photoshop
GFX100
Creative Fields
Photography
Digital Photography
Aerial
coal
fine art
germany
industry
lignite
Mining
Photography
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.