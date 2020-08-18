user's avatar
Avanza Skin
Anagrama Studio
Behance.net

Avanza Skin


The Client

Avanza skin is a line of skin-care products specially formulated for the specific needs of athletes. The brand was created by three athlete sisters with background and expertise in dermatology, chemistry, and physics.


The Objective

Create a brand identity with modern features and a sport-oriented style.


The Solution

We designed a visual system for the logo and packaging inspired by the chemical structures of elements. We detail this visual system with some sporting features including highlights in Spot UV. The brand details achieve a visual similarity with the reflective fabric that is characteristic of some sportswear.

El Cliente

Avanza skin es una línea de productos del cuidado de la piel especialmente formuladas para las necesidades específicas de atletas. La marca fue creada por tres hermanas atletas con conocimientos y especialidad en dermatología, química y física.


El Objetivo

Crear una identidad de marca con rasgos modernos y un estilo deportivo.


La Solución

Diseñamos un sistema visual para el logotipo y empaques inspirados en las estructuras químicas de los elementos. Detallamos este sistema visual con algunos rasgos deportivos incluyendo realzados en Spot UV. Los detalles de la marca logran una similitud visual con la tela reflejante que es característica de algunas prendas deportivas.
Avanza Skin
246
1.4k
24
Published:
user's avatar
Anagrama Studio

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Anagrama Studio Mexico City, Mexico

    Avanza Skin

    246
    1.4k
    24
    Published:

    Creative Fields

    Attribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.