Avanza Skin
The Client
Avanza skin is a line of skin-care products specially formulated for the specific needs of athletes. The brand was created by three athlete sisters with background and expertise in dermatology, chemistry, and physics.
The Objective
Create a brand identity with modern features and a sport-oriented style.
The Solution
We designed a visual system for the logo and packaging inspired by the chemical structures of elements. We detail this visual system with some sporting features including highlights in Spot UV. The brand details achieve a visual similarity with the reflective fabric that is characteristic of some sportswear.
El Cliente
Avanza skin es una línea de productos del cuidado de la piel especialmente formuladas para las necesidades específicas de atletas. La marca fue creada por tres hermanas atletas con conocimientos y especialidad en dermatología, química y física.
El Objetivo
Crear una identidad de marca con rasgos modernos y un estilo deportivo.
La Solución
Diseñamos un sistema visual para el logotipo y empaques inspirados en las estructuras químicas de los elementos. Detallamos este sistema visual con algunos rasgos deportivos incluyendo realzados en Spot UV. Los detalles de la marca logran una similitud visual con la tela reflejante que es característica de algunas prendas deportivas.