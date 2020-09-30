skip
Behance's logo
Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Search icon
Search and Filter
Sign In
Adobe logo
Adobe minimal logo
Behance's logo
Search icon
Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign In
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
English
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Follow All
Unfollow All
Follow
Following
Tools
Figma
React
Tools
Add to Moodboard
Save
Appreciate
Follow All
Following All
Unfollow All
Follow All
Unfollow All
IBM Research Website
Multiple Owners
Zhenya Rynzhuk
New York, NY, USA
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Ryan Mellody
New York, NY, USA
Follow
Following
Unfollow
•
Follow All
Following All
Unfollow All
Featured In
Behance.net
—
9/30/2020
August 2020
Brand Experience & Design
research.ibm.com
Add to Moodboard
Follow All
Following All
Unfollow All
IBM Research Website
400
2.4k
16
Published:
September 29th 2020
Multiple Owners
Zhenya Rynzhuk
New York, NY, USA
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Ryan Mellody
New York, NY, USA
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Follow All
Following All
Unfollow All
Owners
Zhenya Rynzhuk
New York, NY, USA
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Ryan Mellody
New York, NY, USA
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Project Made For
IBM Research
New York, NY, USA
IBM Research Website
400
2.4k
16
Published:
September 29th 2020
Tools
Adobe After Effects
View Gallery
Download Now
Figma
React
Creative Fields
Interaction Design
,
Web Design
,
UI/UX
,
research
Web Design
animation
art direction
graphic design
interaction
motion design
promo
strategy
UI/UX
© All Rights Reserved
Copyright Info
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
Report
Behance's logo
Adobe alternate logo
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Powered By Behance
Creative Career Tips
Download the App
iOS Apps
Android Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Powered By Behance
Creative Career Tips
Download the App
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
Adobe logo
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.