Crazy Arcade 'Rescue the Alien'





Crazy Arcade is a game that’s been loved for a long time.

This teaser film is to advertise the game’s new patch ‘Rescue the Alien’

The story begins when a spaceship crashes on Bubble Hill Village and the alien is kidnapped by an alien hunter. The scene where Lucy and her friends warn the alien hunter is a parody of the movie ‘Taken’.



