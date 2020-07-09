user's avatar
Crazy Arcade
cobb studio
Motion Graphics
Crazy Arcade  'Rescue the Alien'

Crazy Arcade is a game that’s been loved for a long time. 
This teaser film is to advertise the game’s new patch ‘Rescue the Alien’
The story begins when a spaceship crashes on Bubble Hill Village and the alien is kidnapped by an alien hunter. The scene where Lucy and her friends warn the alien hunter is a parody of the movie ‘Taken’.










''




Movie
    






On air
2020.08

Creative Director : DUDU
Continuity : DUDU
Camera & Edit : Dayoung Kim
Character Modeling and Texture : DUDU, Eunjin Jo, Dayoung Kim, Yunseong Nam
Character Rigging : DUDU, Yunseong Nam
Animation : Dayoung Kim
Lighting & Rendering : Yeonwoo Park , Eunjin Jo, Dayoung Kim, Myunghwan Im, Yeji Moon, WooSung LEE
Compositors : Yeonwoo Park , Eunjin Jo, Dayoung Kim, Myunghwan Im, Yeji Moon, WooSung LEE
FX Artist : Gieun Kim
Agency : Rabbit Walks
Producer : DUDU
Production : cobb studio
cobb.tv



    Tools

    Creative Fields

