CHARACTER DESIGNS 2020
Ara, The Mambabarang
Ara heads the Barang Corps, a medic force specializing in biomedicine and entomology. Hailing from a mambabarang bloodline, she has a natural command over all sorts of insects, which she mainly uses for medical purposes.
A year after the discovery of the 2019 virus, she and her team finally developed a vaccine. To aid the distribution, they bred a special kind of bees that grew mutated stingers resembling a syringe with the capacity to carry the antidote called "Happitoxin." They called these insects as Remebees.
Sari-cobo
Sari-cobo is a giant Sarimanok who resides in the Lanao Lake. Rare sightings of this mythical creature describe it as a rainbow after the rain calms, picturesque, almost painterly done.
Legend has it that the first Datu of the people of the lake dwelled on a house that sits on its back. He introduced a flowing pattern, inspired by the bird's feathers, to his people. The motif is known today as Okir, coined after the sound the multi-paletted beast creates every time it appears on the lake.
Abdulmari Imao's paintings of Sarimanok is an inspiration to this artworks. This is an entry to the character design challenge theme: Final Fantasy. I turned Chocobo into a Philippine mythical creature.
Ana and SP16
Anna, an inventor and a racer herself, created the tallest and fastest Dinobile. Modeled after a Sauroposeidon, SP16, short for Sauropod16, was designed literally with a pilot “pod.”
Marinaw, The Fairy of Acuity
(Diwata Mariang Malinaw)
She’s the fairy of acuity. With her frame wings, Marinaw grants people a clear vision. She also aids blind people who were lost and in danger.
Rumors have it that Marinaw once fell in love with a human. She granted a young Filipino painter the ability to see unique colors not known to human sight.
Most of the time, she wanders around latching herself to elderlies to help them read their Facebook message better.
Hopper, The Parajumper
The land became inhabited for several centuries. Human civilization thrived above clouds in hopes of healing the world for future generations. In the year 12020, a set of explorers went down to secure a habitable spot below the clouds.
With excitement, Hopper, a licensed parajumper, took his first skydive. Bringing the hopes of his people, he drops to the land that was once walked by his kind.
Sarangay Farmer
Settlers on one of the biggest lands of Islas turned to crops after its food resources dropped. The council of Sarangay (minotaur-like creature from Philippine Mythology) called for a summit to discuss the development of special equipment in the farming industry. One of the immediate response was to develop footwear that enhances the mobility of the farmers— A hoover skate that can move through saturated soil with ease.
Cecoatl and Tlacateccatl
They laughed when Cecoatl first applied to be a Tlacateccatl - a spirit warrior. For his spirit animal, a snake, seemed half-formed, shimmering in and out of existence as it writhed in the air about him.
This was a surprise, especially as the only son of a legendary serpent breeder. Unbeknownst to them, Cecoatl had, in a forbidden ritual, given up half his soul to save the closest thing he called a brother - Achcauhtli.
What was a greater shock, was how this novice had bested, one-on-one, the temples veteran warriors.
For these two half-souls formed a bond closer than anyone can imagine - sharing not just the senses of sight and sound, but their unique skills and strength. They are two beings fighting as a single entity - whose bodies may not match those of others...
Frost Harionago
There is a rare type of Harionago that only appears on the first day of snow. People call her the Frost Harionna. Her snow-white hair with tips covered in thorns can be used both as a weapon and a concealer to hide her body and presence well in the snow, allowing her to prey upon unknowing victims with ease.
Old tales suggest that she was bound and mutilated by a group of men during the first day of snow while being forced to smile during her death. Because of this, the Frost Harionna inflicts the same horror on men who smiles back at her.
Rox
Foxes are naturally beloved by magic. They are spiritually one of the closest animals to earth's mana. For every century, a special fox prospered with mana is born. Rox, like her ancestors, is pink furred, turquoise-eyed, with a strong affinity to flight magic. She is also tasked with learning different kinds of magic. All the magic Rox acquired will someday return to the earth along with her, fulfilling the cycle of mana. Rox then starts her lifelong journey to explore the world and master all forms of magic across the land.
Kappa Kaiju
Legend tells of a gigantic Kappa who once emerged from a lake. People who were living afar saw and thought of it as a tall volcano, while those who were up close described it as a sentient waterfall. Only a few number of people know the truth about what it was: a creature made to end all other races. A Kaiju.
Pacifist
Conflict for resources and energy sparked between planets of artificial intelligence as the population inflates.
One of them took the opportunity to craft a mode of entertainment that revolves around violence between robots. These battles attracted foreign visits from other intelligence bringing great wealth to the planetary host of the deathmatch. Winners acquire loots and prestige, while those who fail get disassembled and turn into a resource. This concept was adopted by neighboring planets creating lawful interplanetary disputes.
Pacifists, beings who strongly oppose premeditated fights, formed a galactic force aiming to destroy this barbaric culture at its core. They brought with them their technology as they sneak from one world's arena to another.
With synthetic light microbes acting from a single hive mind, Pacifists can corrupt visual sensory at command. They hijack the system of enemies into putting their guard down as it feeds a false sense of safety. Their overwhelming power served their ideals, but unknown to them, this leads to a slow death for planets and inhabitants alike. Corrupted beings lost their will to procure resources and energy, which later turned them into lifeless chunks of metals. Unstopped, their continued effort will soon spell doom to the whole galaxy.
