Character Designs 2020

Pacifist



Conflict for resources and energy sparked between planets of artificial intelligence as the population inflates.



One of them took the opportunity to craft a mode of entertainment that revolves around violence between robots. These battles attracted foreign visits from other intelligence bringing great wealth to the planetary host of the deathmatch. Winners acquire loots and prestige, while those who fail get disassembled and turn into a resource. This concept was adopted by neighboring planets creating lawful interplanetary disputes.



Pacifists, beings who strongly oppose premeditated fights, formed a galactic force aiming to destroy this barbaric culture at its core. They brought with them their technology as they sneak from one world's arena to another.



With synthetic light microbes acting from a single hive mind, Pacifists can corrupt visual sensory at command. They hijack the system of enemies into putting their guard down as it feeds a false sense of safety. Their overwhelming power served their ideals, but unknown to them, this leads to a slow death for planets and inhabitants alike. Corrupted beings lost their will to procure resources and energy, which later turned them into lifeless chunks of metals. Unstopped, their continued effort will soon spell doom to the whole galaxy.



