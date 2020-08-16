







Shopping Among Friends is LUA’s tagline. LUA is a Brazilian app that helps users choose the best gift for a friend basing its advice on the recipient’s behavior on social media.The starting point was Voluma, one of our own typographies. We took a custom cut of Voluma and added flags, arrows, rounded numbers, dialog bubbles and bindings. We also developed characters that were relevant to the app, such as currency symbols -like Bitcoin and Brazilian Real- and 4 emoji sets with dark and light backgrounds. With 356 glyphs just for that, the complete typographic project boasts 2,650 glyphs.Finally, we developed a user manual for the print, digital and broadcasting typographic system, as well as a font specs access manual for suppliers.













Wieden + Kennedy Sao Paulo











