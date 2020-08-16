ChowNow Branding Illustrations
I was commissioned by the team at ChowNow to create their branding illustration kit for the company’s website, app, social media, and more. Together, we developed every concept to portray a visual message that would align with their appropriate marketing strategy.
Client
ChowNow
Illustration
Calvin Sprague
Creative Direction
Ez Blaine, Fabian Segura
The ChowNow Illustration System
Sketches
Landing Page
