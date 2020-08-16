user's avatar
ChowNow Branding Illustrations
Calvin Sprague
ChowNow Branding Illustrations

I was commissioned by the team at ChowNow to create their branding illustration kit for the company’s website, app, social media, and more. Together, we developed every concept to portray a visual message that would align with their appropriate marketing strategy.

Client
ChowNow

Illustration
Calvin Sprague

Creative Direction
Ez Blaine, Fabian Segura
The ChowNow Illustration System
Sketches
Landing Page
Thanks for viewing!

    Creative Fields

