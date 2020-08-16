user's avatar
Museum Het Hem, Sanctum
Levi van Veluw
Levi van Veluw
Sanctum
2020
mixed media
1200 x 400 x 400 cm

Sanctum is a deep blue chapel that seems to appear as a monolith between the two floors. The work invites contemplation om the relationship between architecture of the spiritual. Why do we assign value to objects, to the tangible, within the immaterial realm of faith? What is the basis of our devotion to altars, relics and icons? In the vast spaces of Het HEM, Sanctum questions the boundaries between artistic and spiritual experiences.

Sanctum is kindly supported by the Mondriaan Fund and Outset.

