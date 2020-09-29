user's avataruser's avatar
Klarna - Smoooth Situations
Multiple Owners
Klarna Smoooth Situations
Creative direction, original films, and photography for the cutting-edge financial giant Klarna, where smoooth payments make your life magical.









- Klarna Home Cinema -
- Klarna Pinball -
- The Laundromat -
- Klarna Barbeque -
PROJECT BY SNASK​​​​​​​
BACKGROUND
Klarna is the bank few have managed to escape with their 85 million users, 200 000 stores, in 17 countries. In the last 15 years, the financial disruptor has provided new ways of paying and saving, as well as established one of the world’s strongest brands. Snask was yet again asked to bring Klarna’s Smoooth to the next level trough the Smoooth Situations.

CASE
Snask meticulously crafted five shiny new worlds by hand, portraying real scenarios in Klarna’s dreamy way. The new Smoooth Situations communicate the Klarna way of life - smoooth, extraordinary, and crafted to the smallest detail. The stable of assets provides a wide range of usage, all tailored to fit Klarna’s communication in 2020 and onwards. 
Making the impossible possible, Snask collaborated with the magical Anna Burns on set design, and brought in Diktator for production. Together we created extraordinary stills and films, with jaw-dropping quality and incredible creative hights. Peek into a life only seen by those who dream, and imagine a life with Klarna. 

CREATIVE CONCEPT, DIRECTION & ART DIRECTION: Snask
PHOTOGRAPHY: Gustav Almestål
SET DESIGN: Anna Burns 
PRODUCTION: Diktator
CLIENT: Klarna
    Tools

    Creative Fields

