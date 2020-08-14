Fashion experiment
"Fashion experiment" is my experimental experiment with fashion forms
I want to use this group of works to express more possibilities generated by the combination of environmental protection and fashion.
Deconstruct and reorganize conventional clothing, and add plastic, foam, sponge and other materials into the design.
Make dress have more rich visual level.
At the same time, these material elements are in the state of expansion and restraint in the work. If the material is not controlled, how will it put pressure on people，It's worth thinking about
“时尚实验”是我对时尚形式的实验性尝试
我想借这组作品表达环保和时尚结合所产生的更多可能性。
把常规服饰进行解构，重组，并在设计中加入塑料，泡沫，海绵等材质。
使服饰有更加丰富的视觉层次。
同时这些材质元素在作品里都是膨胀和束缚的状态，材料如果不加以控制，会以怎样的形式施压在人身上，值得我们思考。
