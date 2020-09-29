







RapCaviar Day 1 Club





Spotify is continuing to celebrate the fifth anniversary of its flagship hip-hop playlist, RapCaviar, with the launch of RapCaviar Day 1 Club, an interactive experience that allows fans to discover and prove which artists they have been supporting since day one. The digital experience is accompanied by a social campaign as well as an out of home campaign in major cities across North America.





With an audience of over 13 million people across the globe, RapCaviar has been instrumental in the success of some of hip-hop’s hottest tracks. Since its inception, RapCaviar has proven to be an indisputable and influential force in the hip hop industry, and fans worldwide have come to rely on the curated playlist to discover new artists as well as hear the hottest hits from their favorite artists.











