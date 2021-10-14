Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Human Readable Magazine
Leandro Lassmar
Behance.net
Ilustrações para a revista Human Readable (NY).
Esta revista é focada em tecnologia da computação, é repleta de artigos técnicos bastante específicos e ricos em informação.
Para quem é do ramo, é uma leitura obrigatória.

...

Illustrations for Human Readable (NY).
This magazine is focused on computer technology, it is full of very specific technical articles and rich in information.
For those in the business, it is a must-read.
...

