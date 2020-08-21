VanMoof
A digital flagship store for bold bike builders
VanMoof builds city-proof bikes. Founded in Amsterdam, the city cycling capital of the world. These days, VanMoof riders zip their way through an exploding number of cities around the globe. From London and Berlin to San Francisco and Tokyo. As the company scaled up, Momkai was invited to lead their next digital transformation.
A radical change of gear
VanMoof wanted more control: no more third-party retailers. A radical change in which digital is the focal point of sales and stories. We helped them make that transition. From choosing your bike, to keeping it ship-shape, to finding it back if it’s stolen— VanMoof believes the whole shebang should be completely, delightfully effortless.
Build your own bike
We worked closely with the VanMoof team to connect the online shop experience to the service of the brand and the stories of its community. We built a bike configurator showing the user how easy it is to customise. Motion makes it all come alive.
Google & Momkai
We were asked by Google Zoo to explore various situations where Google technology could help to get the most out of their bike. By removing barriers and exploring connectivity the prototype makes cycling and commuting in the city even more fun.
Big in Japan
We made sure that the platform spoke to people all around the world. For the launch of a new model designed we worked together with UltraSuperNew in Tokyo. Research on behaviour and habits of Japanese users led to an improved user experience. We illustrated a little ‘kawai’ character to introduce product details.
Ride outside the box
A digital platform of equal quality and simplicity as the iconic bikes.