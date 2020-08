ARXIV: A Mere Cipher | OFFF 2019

Director,presents his debut sci-fi short film ARXIV (pronounced ‘archive’) that recently opened. ARXIV is an immersive sci-fi drama set in an alternate apocalyptic future, and the near future that brings about the world’s collapse. A traveler traverses through a desolate wasteland on a quest for the ARXIV's cure. The story touches on aspects of technological totality, reality, human desire and the dynamic between historical traces produced by humanity, and speculative futures that emerge out of them. ARXIV serves as a thought-provoking commentary on each individual’s role in our collective future.