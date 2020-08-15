user's avatar
The New Traditional
KOEPERHERFURTH Büro für Konzeption und Gestaltung
Behance.net



​​​​​​​
THE NEW TRADITIONAL

HERITAGE, CRAFTSMANSHIP, AND LOCAL IDENTITY


Delve into a world of unique individuals across the world who are invested in preserving and reinventing traditions and shared rituals.






A new generation wants to lead a more meaningful and sustainable life by reconnecting with heritage and traditions. As a way of inspiration, The New Traditional looks to the craftsmanship, lifestyle, and unique experiences of the people keeping these practices alive. From blacksmithing, weaving, sake making, tending sheep, or simply having a sauna, the book tells the stories of those devoting their energy, skills, and creativity to such activities. Immerse yourself in the traditions that have defined our cultures, and that reveal our connection to what makes us human. (gestalten)



The New Traditional was conceived by BESIDE an edited and designed by gestalten.

Contributing editors: Catherine Métayer, Casey Beal, Mark Mann, 
and Jeremy Young for BESIDE
Edited by Robert Klanten and Maria-Elisabeth Niebius for gestalten

Introduction by Catherine Métayer for BESIDE

Editorial Management by Lars Pietzschmann for gestalten

Photo curation by Eliane Cadieux for BESIDE
and Madeline Dudley-Yates for gestalten

Design, layout and cover by Jonas Herfurth for gestalten

Illustrations by Dawid Ryski

Typefaces: Stanley by Ludovic Balland,
Proza Display by Jasper de Waard

Cover images by Ari Mag (top left), Carmen Mengel (top right), 
Gustavo Vivanco (bottom left), and Eric Hevesy (bottom right)

Printed by Printer Trento S.r.l., Trento, Italy
Made in Europe

Published by gestalten,Berlin 2020
ISBN 978-3-89955-984-2

Photography of the book for this presentation: Roland Baege


The New Traditional
46
288
3
Published:
user's avatar
KOEPERHERFURTH Büro für Konzeption und Gestaltung

    Owners

    user's avatar
    KOEPERHERFURTH Büro für Konzeption und Gestaltung Dortmund, Germany

    The New Traditional

    46
    288
    3
    Published:

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.