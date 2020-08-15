THE NEW TRADITIONAL
HERITAGE, CRAFTSMANSHIP, AND LOCAL IDENTITY
Delve into a world of unique individuals across the world who are invested in preserving and reinventing traditions and shared rituals.
A new generation wants to lead a more meaningful and sustainable life by reconnecting with heritage and traditions. As a way of inspiration, The New Traditional looks to the craftsmanship, lifestyle, and unique experiences of the people keeping these practices alive. From blacksmithing, weaving, sake making, tending sheep, or simply having a sauna, the book tells the stories of those devoting their energy, skills, and creativity to such activities. Immerse yourself in the traditions that have defined our cultures, and that reveal our connection to what makes us human. (gestalten)
