Brand Identity  & Packaging  / 2020 /  México



Plantarium is a project by two girls obsessed with plants, (beyond current fashion) consists of a plant and accessories store and a garden and landscaping design studio. The brand identity plays with the idea that plants are living beings that reflect a part of us, they are spirits of the earth that teach us to take care of it.




Our graphic solution strategy has two axes: simplicity and the mysticism of nature. On the one hand, the brand's stationery is a mix between typical shapes and organic elements, the oval, on the other hand the illustrations represent a kind of fantastic story, an ode to the spirits of mother earth. We take references from films such as Spirited Away by Hayao Miyazaki where the protagonist creates a fantastic relationship with the inhabitants of the forest.


We look for a suitable solution for the scale of the client's business, At Yeyé® it is a priority to generate truly achievable projects, realistic in terms of the client's budget, so, in some way, the intelligent use of resources becomes the cornerstone to solve this commnutication problem.















