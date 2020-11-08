



Retop is a luxury clothing and accessories rental platform in Mexico City. Its objective is to give accessibility to designer garments, through a sustainable and circular economy.





Our graphic solution comes from breaking with the traditional style of fashion brands. Through the use of a riskier color palette and with a tone that brings distinction, accompanied by a pop of vibrant color. In addition to the combination of a traditional serif font and a sans serif in upper case, providing a balance between the new and the classic.





The logo reflects sophistication through the use of typography and ligatures. While the icon contrasts with its geometric and monolinear style, achieving a daring solution without leaving the high end aside.





Retop, your limitless closet.



