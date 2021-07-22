WILLB Corporate Brand eXperience

WILLB

IT Corporate Branding

TANGIBLE. developed a corporate identity design project for WILLB, an IT company that provides Innovative engineering solutions for AR, VR and Big data.





New CI is expressed WILLB’s corporate philosophy of creating solutions based on strategies and insights on high-tech technologies, and expressed the image of young, driven professionals leading the industry as well.





Expandsively using square-shaped motifs in different sizes and lengths that represent diverse data of IT and also represent the value of 'WILLB’ to actively lead trends in IT markets. Vivid brand colors are used to build a creative and dynamic corporate image.