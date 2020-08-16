user's avatar
Touch of Gold - Centurion Jewellery special
Spiros Halaris
Behance.net

Touch of Gold - Editorial series for American Express Centurion magazine
Summer 2020 Jewellery special
Image may contain: cartoon, drawing and book
Necklace by GRAFF - Bracelet by Hirsh London - Earrings by Chopard
Image may contain: cartoon
Necklace by: Harry Winston - Earring by: David Morris
Image may contain: book, cartoon and illustration
Earring by: Tiffany & Co - Necklace by: Van Cleef & Arpels
Image may contain: cartoon and drawing
Earring by: Boodles - Necklace by: Boghossian - Ring by: Adler 
Thank You! 
Touch of Gold - Centurion Jewellery special
103
577
12
Published:
user's avatar
Spiros Halaris

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Spiros Halaris New York, NY, USA

    Touch of Gold - Centurion Jewellery special

    103
    577
    12
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.