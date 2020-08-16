skip
Behance's logo
Discover
Live
Jobs
99U Conference
99U
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Search icon
Search and Filter
Sign In
Adobe logo
Adobe minimal logo
Behance's logo
Search icon
Discover
Live
Jobs
99U Conference
Sign In
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
English
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Follow
Unfollow
Follow
Following
Tools
Gouache
Tools
Add to Moodboard
Save
Appreciate
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Follow
Unfollow
Touch of Gold - Centurion Jewellery special
Spiros Halaris
•
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Featured In
Behance.net
—
8/16/2020
Touch of Gold
- Editorial series for American Express
Centurion
magazine
Summer 2020 Jewellery special
Necklace by
GRAFF
- Bracelet by
Hirsh London
- Earrings by
Chopard
Necklace by:
Harry Winston
- Earring by:
David Morris
Earring by:
Tiffany & Co -
Necklace by:
Van Cleef & Arpels
Earring by:
Boodles
- Necklace by:
Boghossian
- Ring by:
Adler
Thank You!
S.H.
Add to Moodboard
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Touch of Gold - Centurion Jewellery special
103
577
12
Published:
August 10th 2020
Spiros Halaris
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Owners
Spiros Halaris
New York, NY, USA
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Touch of Gold - Centurion Jewellery special
103
577
12
Published:
August 10th 2020
Tools
Adobe Photoshop
View Gallery
Download Now
Gouache
Creative Fields
Illustration
,
americanexpress
centurion
editorial
fashionillustration
gold
ILLUSTRATION
Jewellery
jewels
luxury
spiroshalaris
© All Rights Reserved
Copyright Info
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
Report
Behance's logo
Adobe alternate logo
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Powered By Behance
Creative Career Tips
Download the App
iOS Apps
Android Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Powered By Behance
Creative Career Tips
Download the App
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
AdChoices
Adobe logo
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.