The Monument Valley Geoscience Museum is located on the volcanic islands, Zhangzhou. It is located in the coastal zone from Qianting Town to Fotan Town in Zhangpu County, Fujian, about 50 kilometers away from Xiamen, Zhangzhou and Zhangpu County.

The Monument Valley Geoscience Museum is a building with colorful exterior walls in the volcanic islands. The unique architectural style and well-organized architectural structure make people feel like they are staying in a perfect dream, and these dream-like scenarios are exist in reality.





紀念碑谷地學博物館位於漳州火山島，地處福建漳浦縣前亭鎮至佛曇鎮濱海地帶，距廈門市、漳州市和漳浦縣城均約50公里。

紀念碑谷地學博物館，是火山島裡一座彩色外牆色調的建築物，獨特的建築風格，錯落有致的樓型結構，讓人感覺就像置身於一個完美的夢境，而這些夢一樣的場景是在現實中真實存在的。