Excision Biotherapeutics Branding

Excision Biotherapeutics

Excision is a biotech company that uses CRISPR technology to cure diseases. Hybrid created a brand identity that captured the essence of the technology while elevating their brand story.





CRISPR technology removes sections of damaged DNA helping further develop a cure for diseases such as HIV. We elevated this differentiator by contextualizing their process of removal, making it the focal point of our logo design and having it come to life throughout all collateral. The result is a brand true to its scientific foundation that is easily understood by all.





Executive Creative Direction: Dora Drimalas Studio: Hybrid Design / Hybrid-Design.com Executive Creative Direction: Dora Drimalas

Creative Direction: Caleb Kozlowski

Art Direction: Sarah Jean Recht

Design: Gabriel Ribes