Excision Biotherapeutics Branding
Excision Biotherapeutics
Excision is a biotech company that uses CRISPR technology to cure diseases. Hybrid created a brand identity that captured the essence of the technology while elevating their brand story.

CRISPR technology removes sections of damaged DNA helping further develop a cure for diseases such as HIV. We elevated this differentiator by contextualizing their process of removal, making it the focal point of our logo design and having it come to life throughout all collateral. The result is a brand true to its scientific foundation that is easily understood by all.

Studio: Hybrid Design / Hybrid-Design.com
Executive Creative Direction: Dora Drimalas
Creative Direction: Caleb Kozlowski
Art Direction: Sarah Jean Recht
Design: Gabriel Ribes
    Hybrid Design San Francisco, CA, USA
    Sarah Jean Recht San Francisco, CA, USA
    Gabriel Ribes San Francisco, CA, USA

