











The corporate identity of the DEFT doors brand is a framing for any interior solutions, from timeless classics to ultra-modern trends. The design system is based on a single pass-through element — the handle, which makes any brand carrier look like a door. Combined with comfortable color schemes and minimalist typography, it doesn't detract from the essence. It's a direct conversation, an invitation to create and experiment.





REPINA BRANDING AGENCY ©



