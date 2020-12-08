The corporate identity of the DEFT doors brand is a framing for any interior solutions, from timeless classics to ultra-modern trends. The design system is based on a single pass-through element — the handle, which makes any brand carrier look like a door. Combined with comfortable color schemes and minimalist typography, it doesn't detract from the essence. It's a direct conversation, an invitation to create and experiment.
Valeria Repina — creative director
Anvar Kurbanov — art-director
Alexandra Loginevskaya — art-derector
Darya Diachenko — 3d designer
