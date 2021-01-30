Mosh — Health is in your hands.

Identity, Identity system, Brand writing, Packaging, IA & Wireframing, Digital design, Photography, Illustration





What happens when you combine the integrity of editorial publications with one of Australia’s leading online mens’ health clinics? You get the rebrand we rallied up for Mosh. With an increase in their competitor market, we needed to position them as category leaders — authoritative but approachable, educational but comforting. They were challenging deliverables but well worth the effort for a brand that delivers help to men facing health challenges.



