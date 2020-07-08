user's avataruser's avatar
Irvington Theater
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
Image may contain: building, outdoor and billboard
First opened in 1902, Irvington Theater has become one of cultural hearts of the Hudson Rivertowns, in New York. In 2019 the Theater Commission built new ambitions for their programming. The aim became to showcase the diverse range & wealth of events produced by the Theater and their Arts Partners, revitalize and centralize their brand identity in a way that could be produced by their newly assemble internal team.

The brand identity is designed to capture the cultural energy flowing through the Theater: inspired by the visual language of old-school advertisement and wheatpaste posters, we created a system based on two main elements—layering and vernacular typography.

Layering is a metaphor of the passage of time, achieved both through stacking & color. The wood-inspired typography captures the vibrance of the varied cultural personalities passing through the Irvington Theater.

Finally, we simplified the naming from Irvington Town Hall Theater to Irvington Theater, which is more direct & memorable.
Image may contain: screenshot
The logo is typeset in a custom-drawn typeface developed for Irvington Theater.

Irvington Modern Gothic is a revival of Modern Gothic, which originated with Barnhart Brothers & Spindler around 1897. It appears to be a modernization of older nineteenth-century gothics, although it has considerable resemblance to the much later European design, Helvetica Bold (1957).

Its neutral yet solid feel was a perfect complement to the expression of the display wood-inspired typefaces by The Pyte Foundry.
The color palette captures the rich diversity of programming, infusing energy and boldness to the identity.

The always black type on color background is a nod to small town color printers that used affordable color papers with whom Irvington Theater used to print before they went out of business.
Image may contain: outdoor, sign and billboard
Image may contain: tree, outdoor and ground
Image may contain: poster and sign
Image may contain: poster
Image may contain: active shirt, sleeve and t-shirt
Irvington Theater
109
429
10
Published:
user's avataruser's avatar
Multiple Owners

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Pràctica Barcelona, Spain
    user's avatar
    A.A. Trabucco-Campos Brooklyn, NY, USA

    Irvington Theater

    Identity design for Irvington Theater, one of the cultural hearts of the Hudson Rivertowns in New York.
    109
    429
    10
    Published:

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.