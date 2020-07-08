First opened in 1902, Irvington Theater has become one of cultural hearts of the Hudson Rivertowns, in New York. In 2019 the Theater Commission built new ambitions for their programming. The aim became to showcase the diverse range & wealth of events produced by the Theater and their Arts Partners, revitalize and centralize their brand identity in a way that could be produced by their newly assemble internal team.





The brand identity is designed to capture the cultural energy flowing through the Theater: inspired by the visual language of old-school advertisement and wheatpaste posters, we created a system based on two main elements—layering and vernacular typography.





Layering is a metaphor of the passage of time, achieved both through stacking & color. The wood-inspired typography captures the vibrance of the varied cultural personalities passing through the Irvington Theater.



