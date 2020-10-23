Log In
Selected Still Life Sets
Selected Still Life Sets
~
Product Stagings
~
Editorial & Commercial
2015 – 2020
Client: Capital | Photography: Christian Hagemann
Client: Magic Moments | Photography: Ragnar Schmuck
Client: Callisto Publishers | Photography: Christian Hagemann
Client: Swarovski | Photography: Christoph Sagel
Client: Capital | Photography: Christian Hagemann
Client: Swatch | Photography: Christian Hagemann
Client: Jelmoli | Photography: Michael Breyer
Client: Magic Moments | Photography: Ragnar Schmuck
Client: Capital | Photography: Christian Hagemann
August 5th 2020
Berlin, Germany
Creative Fields
Set Design
,
Photography
,
crystals
installation
perfume
products
setdesign
still life
Watches
© All Rights Reserved
Copyright Info
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
