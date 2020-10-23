user's avatar
Selected Still Life Sets
Eva Jauss
Behance.net
Selected Still Life Sets
~ Product Stagings ~
Editorial & Commercial
2015 – 2020
Image may contain: map, drawing and sketch
Client: Capital | Photography: Christian Hagemann
Image may contain: cartoon
Client: Magic Moments | Photography: Ragnar Schmuck
Image may contain: indoor, cartoon and child art
Client: Callisto Publishers | Photography: Christian Hagemann
Image may contain: camera
Client: Swarovski | Photography: Christoph Sagel
Image may contain: bottle and glass
Client: Capital | Photography: Christian Hagemann
Image may contain: indoor
Client: Swatch | Photography: Christian Hagemann
Client: Jelmoli | Photography: Michael Breyer
Image may contain: screenshot
Client: Magic Moments | Photography: Ragnar Schmuck
Image may contain: red and indoor
Client: Capital | Photography: Christian Hagemann
