URBY: Character & Iconography

Character & Iconography for URBY.
––
I was commissioned to create a welcoming character based on the house-shape motif used throughout URBY properties. I've also created an extensive set of icons recalling the same visual language.
Direction: Max Cutler
––
About: Urby is your bright, modern apartment with spaces built for living. Each Urby community is a little different, but they all share our inspired approach to design, lively social spaces, and incredible people who make it all come alive. When it all comes together, our human-scale design and our neighbourly values combine to create a new generation of apartment living.
––
Find me on Instagram.