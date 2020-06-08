user's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avatar
Myakishi
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
Myakishi, toy factory

"Myakishi" [translates as crumbs] works since 2000. Started with the production of soft cubes for babies, the manufacture grows from a small rented workshop of 30 square meters on the outskirts of Borovichi to an equipped factory producing a lot of types of soft toys with three hundred employers. 

The factory now has a soft monogram symbol and a playful font logo. Round crumbs sticking together into simple cloud-like shapes. And the toys themselves are now seated on a soft cloud in each package. And all this is supported by a soft, rounded font that directly supports the factory's slogan - "Childhood without sharp corners."
Image may contain: aqua, screenshot and turquoise
Image may contain: screenshot, violet and magenta
Image may contain: typography and logo
Image may contain: cartoon, child art and drawing
Image may contain: font
Image may contain: cartoon, bird and child art
Image may contain: cartoon, child art and drawing
Image may contain: cartoon and rabbit
Image may contain: cartoon and illustration
Image may contain: cartoon
Image may contain: cartoon
Image may contain: cartoon and child art
Image may contain: cartoon and drawing
Image may contain: cartoon, toy and animal
Image may contain: cartoon and rabbit
Image may contain: cartoon, animal and dog
Image may contain: cartoon and bird
Image may contain: cartoon
Image may contain: cartoon
Image may contain: cartoon and illustration
Image may contain: cartoon and bird
Image may contain: cartoon, bird and illustration
Image may contain: box, carton and packaging and labeling
Image may contain: cartoon, child art and drawing
Image may contain: cartoon and cat
Image may contain: cartoon and handwriting
Myakishi
133
585
12
Published:
user's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avatar
Multiple Owners

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Vladimir Lifanov Moscow, Russian Federation
    user's avatar
    Anastasiya Khoroshilova Moscow, Russian Federation
    user's avatar
    Evgenia Maximova Moscow, Russian Federation
    user's avatar
    valeria weisz Moscow, Russian Federation

    Myakishi

    Branding for Myakishi
    133
    585
    12
    Published:

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.