Myakishi, toy factory
"Myakishi" [translates as crumbs] works since 2000. Started with the production of soft cubes for babies, the manufacture grows from a small rented workshop of 30 square meters on the outskirts of Borovichi to an equipped factory producing a lot of types of soft toys with three hundred employers.
The factory now has a soft monogram symbol and a playful font logo. Round crumbs sticking together into simple cloud-like shapes. And the toys themselves are now seated on a soft cloud in each package. And all this is supported by a soft, rounded font that directly supports the factory's slogan - "Childhood without sharp corners."