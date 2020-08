Theurel & Thomas

The Client

Theurel & Thomas is the first pâtisserie in Mexico and one of our first clients in the history of Anagrama. Theurel & Thomas specializes in Franco-Mexican pastries, a concept that originates from the mixture of the two cultures and the popularity acquired by the sales of a traditional French pastry: the macaron, prepared with many different Mexican flavors.

The Objective

Redesign and update the Theurel & Thomas brand for its tenth anniversary, modernizing the union of French and Mexican cultures.

The Solution

For the Theurel & Thomas redesign, we retain institutional elements such as the typographic application of the logo. We modified the Didot Roman Small Caps OF typeface by optimizing reductions in its application.





For the new packaging design, we added fun accents like the holographic finish that adds a disruptive touch to the brand.