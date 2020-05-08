user's avatar
Carrossel Sombrio
Pedro Correa
Behance.net
Illustrations made for the Brazilian edition of Full Throttle, a book by Joe Hill
Cover and Back Cover
Box
Magazine Cover
Process: Concept, strokes + textures, colors + textures (Photoshop)
    Tools

    Creative Fields

