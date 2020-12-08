







Camp by Walmart is an experience designed for the Internet. The free virtual camp, where celebrities are the counselors, is powered by the interactive video platform Eko, in which Walmart Inc. is an investor. With 100 interactive episodes that lead to 150 activities families can do at home, Walmart sees this as a content hub and the only place that you can access Camp seamlessly integrated play moments with products.





Leading the design team at Deutsch Los Angeles, we created the visual identity of the entire advertising campaign with a series of 3D animations made internally at the agency and in partnership with the Steelhead Studios (Deutsch owned production company) motion graphics team. With the overall direction by Pete Favat, I was responsible for all the Visual Direction and worked hands on to create Concepts, Character Development and overall 3D Look&Dev, using Cinema4d with Arnold Renderer and Adobe Creative Cloud softwares to create shapes, scenarios, lighting and texturing.​​​​​​​



