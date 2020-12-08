user's avatar
IMAGINATION - INTELLIGENCE
In this project i explored the interaction between
imagination and intelligence using and
starting from 3 main patterns drawn in Illustrator.
In the first step imagined and created these patterns finding inspiration from
 space/universe, water/sea and humans/plants.
The focus was to enhance how from a 2d imaginary module/pattern i could create a sort of evolution in terms of style and composition, expressive intensity, combining it with 3D shapes.
This process was made always trying to find the perfect balance between imagination and intelligence, 2D patterns and 3D shapes, where is fantasy  that inspires and improve intelligence in order to create abstract sculptures, landscapes,
that push my mind forward.
