IMAGINATION - INTELLIGENCE





In this project i explored the interaction between

imagination and intelligence using and

starting from 3 main patterns drawn in Illustrator.

In the first step imagined and created these patterns finding inspiration from



space/universe, water/sea and humans/plants.

The focus was to enhance how from a 2d imaginary module/pattern i could create a sort of evolution in terms of style and composition, expressive intensity, combining it with 3D shapes.



This process was made always trying to find the perfect balance between imagination and intelligence, 2D patterns and 3D shapes, where is fantasy that inspires and improve intelligence in order to create abstract sculptures, landscapes,

that push my mind forward.