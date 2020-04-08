YHA England & Wales poster campaign

YHA England & Wales
This is a series of posters I illustrated in conjunction with Sheffield based design studio 93 for YHA England & Wales.
Each of these illustrations is a fictionalised vision of various regions of England & Wales where the YHA hostels are located.
This first one is 'Explore the Coast'. This image is very much inspired by the South Downs coast where I live.
Experience the City. Usually I feature modern/futuristic buildings in my illustrations so for this image it was refreshing to have a go at a more traditional style of architecture.
This one is inspired by the Lake District.
Just outside of Glastonbury is the YHA’s oldest hostel, YHA Street was built in 1931 and is a Swiss style lodge.
This next poster is a version of the 'Experience the City' that didn't quite make the cut.