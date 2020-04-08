user's avatar
YHA England & Wales poster campaign
Sam Chivers
Behance.net

YHA England & Wales


This is a series of posters I illustrated in conjunction with Sheffield based design studio 93 for YHA England & Wales.
Each of these illustrations is a fictionalised vision of various regions of England & Wales where the YHA hostels are located.
This first one is 'Explore the Coast'. This image is very much inspired by the South Downs coast where I live.

Image may contain: cartoon and illustration
Experience the City. Usually I feature  modern/futuristic buildings in my illustrations so for this image it was refreshing to have a go at a more traditional style of architecture.
Image may contain: building and sky
This one is inspired by the Lake District. 
Image may contain: painting
Just outside of Glastonbury is the YHA’s oldest hostel, YHA Street was built in 1931 and is a Swiss style lodge.
Image may contain: playground and tree
Image may contain: screenshot and cartoon
This next poster is a version of the 'Experience the City' that didn't quite make the cut.

YHA England & Wales poster campaign
161
540
20
Published:
user's avatar
Sam Chivers

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Sam Chivers Wilmington, United Kingdom

    YHA England & Wales poster campaign

    161
    540
    20
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.