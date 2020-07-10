A Volcano, A Natural Cathedral and Enjoying Accidents

Entering the Grande Chartreuse
Culture overgrown by nature plays a large role in my work. The balance between manmade structures lost in time and new growth. In this work I created a natural cathedral. A 100 x 70 cm screenprint made in three colours using overprint to create new tints. For sale in my store.
Tanz auf dem Vulkan
Enjoying life sometimes feels like the only escape from challenging times. "Tanz auf dem Vulkan" or "Dance on the volcano" celebrates this danse macabre in a fun way. A 50 x 70 cm screenprint made in four split fountain layers using overprint to create new tints. For sale in my store.
All these colours
Making screenprints also means a lot of testsheets, overprints and trial and error. These often look very interesting with a lot of happy accidents. After photographing and scanning these I thought it'd be cool to create card packs of 7 randomly selected cut-outs from these prints for a small price. For sale in my store.
