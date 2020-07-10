user's avatar
A Volcano, A Natural Cathedral and Enjoying Accidents
Nick Liefhebber
Behance.net
Entering the Grande Chartreuse

Culture overgrown by nature plays a large role in my work. The balance between manmade structures lost in time and new growth. In this work I created a natural cathedral. A 100 x 70 cm screenprint made in three colours using overprint to create new tints. For sale in my store.
Image may contain: plant, indoor and drawing
Image may contain: tree, drawing and cartoon
Image may contain: art
Image may contain: painting and drawing
Image may contain: art
Image may contain: indoor, drawing and art
Image may contain: drawing, painting and art
Image may contain: outdoor and drawing
Image may contain: indoor and art
Image may contain: drawing, painting and child art
Tanz auf dem Vulkan

Enjoying life sometimes feels like the only escape from challenging times. "Tanz auf dem Vulkan" or "Dance on the volcano" celebrates this danse macabre in a fun way. A 50 x 70 cm screenprint made in four split fountain layers using overprint to create new tints. For sale in my store.
Image may contain: painting, drawing and cartoon
Image may contain: painting, drawing and indoor
Image may contain: cartoon
Image may contain: cartoon, illustration and drawing
Image may contain: cartoon
All these colours

Making screenprints also means a lot of testsheets, overprints and trial and error. These often look very interesting with a lot of happy accidents. After photographing and scanning these I thought it'd be cool to create card packs of 7 randomly selected cut-outs from these prints for a small price. For sale in my store.
Image may contain: stationary
Image may contain: child art, drawing and art
Image may contain: book, box and stationary
Image may contain: colorful, painting and drawing
Image may contain: person
Image may contain: art, painting and drawing
Image may contain: cartoon, painting and drawing
Image may contain: cartoon, drawing and illustration
Thanks for checking!
Cards, screenprints, pins and patches are available in my Webshop

    Tools

    Creative Fields

