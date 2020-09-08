Remix. Cover Art for Baseface





Gordy and the former Prodigy drummer Kieron Pepper.



Kieron and Gordy became aware of my work on Behance. They contacted me and everything went very quickly. They have chosen three of my digital painings for new releases on their l abel DEADQUARTERS Baseface is an anglo-russian musician duo ofand the formerKieron and Gordy became aware of my work on Behance. They contacted me and everything went very quickly. They have chosen three of my digital painings for new releases on their l





Here are some of my paintings and sketches that I created during this time. Not all of these images are used but are part of reflection and attempts.



For the campaign, animations, typography and some minor changes were made by Baseface. They can be seen here on the band page.