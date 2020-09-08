user's avatar
Remix. Cover Art for Baseface
Guenter Zimmermann
Remix. Cover Art for Baseface

Baseface is an anglo-russian musician duo of Gordy and the former Prodigy drummer Kieron Pepper.

Kieron and Gordy  became aware of my work on Behance. They contacted me and everything went very quickly. They have chosen three of my digital painings for new releases on their label DEADQUARTERS.

Here are some of my paintings and sketches that I created during this time. Not all of these images are used but are part of reflection and attempts.

For the campaign, animations, typography and some minor changes were made by Baseface. They can be seen here on the band page.

You can hear a current track from her EP "GenerationDead" at the bottom.
Black dog with mask at Berlin Alexanderplatz
Cover art for "On the leash"
Attack
Cover art for: "Generation Dead". I was wondering what would happen if a wasp and a bullet could meet in the air. My hope was that these tiny animal will slightly deflect the bullet and the projectile won't hit its target.
Portrait  Francis of Assisi.
He is associated with patronage of animals and the natural environment
A ghost is haunting the land (Version 1)
A ghost is haunting the land (Version 2)
And in the end the identification with the music was so strong that I portrayed myself as a singer.
Current track from her EP "GenerationDead". Thanks to Baseface Gordy and Kieron.
Guenter Zimmermann
    Tools

    Creative Fields

