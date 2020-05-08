round21 X Adhemas

round21 partnered with Adhemas to create the exclusive edition of table tennis paddles named “The Happiness Collection”, featuring uplifting concepts with a bold and colorful palette.
Every round21 collection conveys positivity and optimism to inspire people to come together, live loud, and to create something new. Combined with Japanese craft, the paddles are created with advanced ergonomic design and function, by layering materials to create the ultimate game experience. Round21 partners with artists who have a passion for changing the perspective of what’s possible.
Visually inspired by the subject of the collection, Adhemas describes happiness as a combination of small pieces of great memories, accomplishments, desires and objectives fulfilled, creating the feeling of euphoria and happiness. The artworks are a representation of those fragments and how they align together to become a larger artistic piece.