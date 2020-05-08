round21 X Adhemas

Adhemas to create the exclusive edition of table tennis paddles named “The Happiness Collection” , featuring uplifting concepts with a bold and colorful palette. round21 partnered withto create the exclusive edition of table tennis paddles named, featuring uplifting concepts with a bold and colorful palette.

Every round21 collection conveys positivity and optimism to inspire people to come together, live loud, and to create something new. Combined with Japanese craft, the paddles are created with advanced ergonomic design and function, by layering materials to create the ultimate game experience. Round21 partners with artists who have a passion for changing the perspective of what’s possible.