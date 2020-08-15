Gdynia Design Days 2020

ATTENTION! (UWAGA!)

Festival's statement.

We live in profound time of change. Now, more than ever before, we need mindfulness and focus on values. Global crises in food, water, and resource scarcity seep into our everyday lives, also in Poland. We cannot solve new problems by old methods. The time has come for action.





The way to get out of chaos is to deepen relationships with other people and nature. We should focus on the common good to create a sustainable economy based not on growth but on social well-being. We make thousands of decisions every day. Are we able to be thoughtful enough so that our consumer behaviour influences what is available on the market toward sustainability with a smaller impact on ecological degradation?



