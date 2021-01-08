A ESTÓRIA DO SOL E DO RINOCERONTE
The story of The Sun and the Rhino
Picture book written by Ondjaki, illustration, layout and design by Catalina Vásquez.
Published by Penguin Random House Portugal. 2020.
"In the ancient forest, a rhinoceros wondered what sadness he felt in his heart...
Ondjaki wrote this fable of enchanting for all ages and Catalina Vasquez illustrated it with shapes and colors to make you dream.
A beautiful, inspiring and moving story, a wonderful book".
"Na floresta antiga, um rinoceronte perguntava-se que tristeza era aquela que sentia no coração...
Ondjaki escreveu esta fábula de encantar para todas as idades e Catalina Vasquez ilustrou-a com formas e cores de fazer sonhar.
Uma história bela, inspiradora e comovente, um livro maravilhoso".
Uma história bela, inspiradora e comovente, um livro maravilhoso".
B O O K T R A I L E R
C H A R A C T E R R E S E A R C H
S K E T C H E S / S T O R Y B O A R D
F I N A L A R T W O R K