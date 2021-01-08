A Estória do Sol e do Rinoceronte

A ESTÓR IA DO SOL E DO RINOCERONTE

The story of The Sun and the Rhino

Picture book written by Ondjaki, illustration, layout and design by Catalina Vásquez.

Published by Penguin Random House Portugal. 2020.

"In the ancient f orest, a rhinoceros wondered what sadness he felt in his heart...

Ondjaki wrote this fable of enchanting for all ages and Catalina Vasquez illustrated it with shapes and colors to make you dream.