SPOON

BRAND IDENTITY RENEWAL

-

Spoon, one of the most well-known real-time audio broadcasting platforms in Korea, is a service used by about 3 million people every month in

20 countries. While we had a clear business goal, the customer recognition of Spoon and the reason to use it were unclear. To prevent the interference of

brand image caused by sending multiple marketing messages in different regions and countries, Spoon required a unique integrated brand identity.

As such, after selecting "Alive" as the brand essence that can deliver a clear and consistent awareness for Spoon's global success, we carried out a brand

renewal to prepare a new value system.