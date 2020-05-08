user's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avatar
SPOON. Brand Identity Renewal
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
SPOON
BRAND IDENTITY RENEWAL

-

Spoon, one of the most well-known real-time audio broadcasting platforms in Korea, is a service used by about 3 million people every month in 
20 countries. While we had a clear business goal, the customer recognition of Spoon and the reason to use it were unclear. To prevent the interference of 
brand image caused by sending multiple marketing messages in different regions and countries, Spoon required a unique integrated brand identity. 
As such, after selecting "Alive" as the brand essence that can deliver a clear and consistent awareness for Spoon's global success, we carried out a brand 
renewal to prepare a new value system.



-


Project
SPOON. Brand Identity Renewal
2019 ~ 2020
-
Client
Spoon
-
Brand Strategy
PlusX Creative Partners (www.plus-ex.com)
-
Brand Identity Design​​​​​​​
named (www.named-labs.com)
-
Motion Design
Cosmic-ray(www.cosmic-ray.tv)




Published:
Multiple Owners

    Owners

    user's avatar
    named studio Seoul, Korea, Republic of
    user's avatar
    yoon youngno Seoul, Korea, Republic of
    user's avatar
    Plus X Seoul, Korea, Republic of
    user's avatar
    YoungKoung Woo Seoul, Korea, Republic of
    user's avatar
    Bohyun June Kook Seoul, Korea, Republic of
    user's avatar
    raw stuff Korea, Republic of
    user's avatar
    YURIM KIM Seoul, Korea, Republic of

    Tools

    Creative Fields

