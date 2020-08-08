user's avatar
Conjunglyph

An explorative study in language and semiotics, Conjunglyph celebrates the evolution of language, its ability to connect us, and the role of typography in visual communication, culminating the creation of 9 new glyphs of the existing conjunctions. Our approach takes inspiration from Ampersand (&) and its origin, which explorations widen further than one limited approach, leading us to discoveries that can incite conversations in the possible evolution of linguistics. These discoveries show the futures for language and its many tongues that universally conjunct us as beings.
Conjunglyph originated as a response to Seek-A-Seek #2, a graphic design exhibition in the theme of kon/jun/gsi (conjunction). Participated by 40 Indonesian designers and design studios, the exhibition ran from 29 November 2019 to 31 January 2020 at Dia.Lo.Gue artspace.




Creative Direction : Eric Widjaja, Ritter Willy Putra
Design : Bram Patria Yoshugi, Eva Mega Astria, Sasqia Pristia, Pierre Ang
Copywriting : Gana Adi

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Thinking Room Jakarta, Indonesia

    Credits

    user's avatar
    Ritter Willy Putra Jakarta, Indonesia
    user's avatar
    Eva Mega Astria Jakarta, Indonesia
    user's avatar
    Bram Patria Yoshugi Bandung, Indonesia
    user's avatar
    Sasqia Pristia Birmingham, United Kingdom
    user's avatar
    Pierre Ang Jakarta, Indonesia

