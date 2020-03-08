Batman: The Animated Series





BTAS is the zenith of superhero cartoons from the 90s. A true labor of love from creative masterminds Paul Dini and Bruce Timm



I was asked by Bottleneck Gallery and DC comic to explore the world of the animated series for my 3rd solo show in NY.

(sadly Covid-19 meant the show was online only)





While researching Batman the animated series I stumble across this brief for the background artists.

“Night in Gotham City. Only the faintest of rays of moonlight break through the steamy darkness. Shadows are black, twisted, and frightening. The thick night air carries many sounds: breaking glass, sputtering neon, harsh, bitter voices, and police sirens. Always police sirens. Most of Gotham’s daytime inhabitants have long since fled to the suburbs or into security-gated apartments. This is not a safe place after dark.”

Add in some 1930’s art Deco architecture and I had all the information I needed to create the posters and naturally I re-watched every episode :)!



