user's avatar
WONDERLUST
Spiros Halaris
Behance.net
Image may contain: night and astronomy
WONDERLUST | MICHAEL KORS
Islands in a bottle - illustrations and typography inspired by vintage travel posters for the global campaign of Michael Kors perfumes 2020. 

Featuring tropical isles from French Polynesia, Sri Lanka and India.
Image may contain: cartoon, illustration and drawing
Image may contain: painting and drawing
Image may contain: child art, art and drawing
Image may contain: painting, art and child art
Image may contain: toiletry and cup
Image may contain: cartoon and child art
Image may contain: illustration, child art and drawing
Image may contain: cartoon, drawing and painting
Image may contain: painting, child art and art
Thank you for watching
S.H.
WONDERLUST
46
168
4
Published:
user's avatar
Spiros Halaris

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Spiros Halaris New York, NY, USA

    WONDERLUST

    46
    168
    4
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.