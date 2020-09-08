In the recent project ‘On Pause’, Vicki explores the threshold between stillness and inertia, capturing the moment between the beginning and the end.

The project was created during the stay-at-home order in the era of the global pandemic. Since the world was paused, many habitual routines and plans in life have been affected or suspended. However, the energy still accumulates to a certain extent and provides a perspective to withdraw from inertial thinking. It also offers a possibility to appreciate the unusual beauty in the forced state of stillness.