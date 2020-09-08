user's avatar
On Pause
Vicki Ling
Behance.net
On Pause
(Personal Project)

Medium: Graphite, Colored Pencil, Digital. 
Year: 2020

In the recent project ‘On Pause’, Vicki explores the threshold between stillness and inertia, capturing the moment between the beginning and the end.
The project was created during the stay-at-home order in the era of the global pandemic. Since the world was paused, many habitual routines and plans in life have been affected or suspended. However, the energy still accumulates to a certain extent and provides a perspective to withdraw from inertial thinking. It also offers a possibility to appreciate the unusual beauty in the forced state of stillness.
Image may contain: cartoon, drawing and child art
Image may contain: cartoon, child art and drawing
Image may contain: cartoon, child art and person
Image may contain: cartoon, child art and person
Image may contain: cartoon, child art and drawing
---------------------------------------------
Details: 
Image may contain: cartoon
Image may contain: drawing, sketch and red
Image may contain: table, flower and indoor
Image may contain: person and cartoon
Image may contain: cartoon
----------------------------------------------------
Process: 
Thanks for visiting.
For more work, please visit:

On Pause
50
253
4
Published:
user's avatar
Vicki Ling

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Vicki Ling Chicago, IL, USA

    On Pause

    50
    253
    4
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Powered By Behance Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.