skip
Behance's logo
Discover
Live
Jobs
99U Conference
99U
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Search icon
Search and Filter
Sign In
Adobe logo
Adobe minimal logo
Behance's logo
Search icon
Discover
Live
Jobs
99U Conference
Sign In
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
English
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Follow
Unfollow
Follow
Following
Tools
Tools
Add to Moodboard
Save
Appreciate
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Follow
Unfollow
Vegetarian
GOSTI .
•
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Featured In
Behance.net
—
8/11/2020
Like Manna in the Desert
Gardening
Fountain
Green Aphrodisiac
Long for Autumn
Instagram
Add to Moodboard
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Vegetarian
175
1k
21
Published:
August 3rd 2020
GOSTI .
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Owners
GOSTI .
Seoul, Korea, Republic of
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Vegetarian
175
1k
21
Published:
August 3rd 2020
Tools
Adobe Photoshop
View Gallery
Download Now
Adobe Illustrator
View Gallery
Download Now
Adobe Sketch
View Gallery
Download Now
Creative Fields
Illustration
,
Digital Art
,
Art Direction
,
flower
minimal
Nature
Plant
vegetable
Vegetarian
women
summer
Manna
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial
Read More
Report
Behance's logo
Adobe alternate logo
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Powered By Behance
Creative Career Tips
Download the App
iOS Apps
Android Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Powered By Behance
Creative Career Tips
Download the App
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
AdChoices
Adobe logo
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2020 Adobe Systems Incorporated.